Luke Littler poses with the trophy after beating Luke Humphries in the final match on day seven of the Boyle Sports World Grand Prix at Mattioli Arena on October 12, 2025

Luke Littler will miss Wednesday’s Players Championship event in Wigan after a traffic jam caused the world number two to miss the registration cut-off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PA news agency understands the 18-year-old was stuck in road congestion and did not arrive in time for the strict 11am deadline.

The reigning world champion has already qualified for next month’s finals in Minehead after winning the Players Championship 32 earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littler appeared to take the setback in stride, sharing a picture from inside the car to his Instagram story alongside the caption “back to bed it is, wonder who they’re going to call up?”

The Robin Park Leisure Centre meeting is the penultimate Players Championship event of the year.