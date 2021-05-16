Mike Grundy suffers split-decision defeat in UFC

Mike Grundy (left) fighting

Making his USA debut at UFC 262, the 34-year-old was beaten by Lando Vannata in a featherweight contest.

It follows on from Grundy's defeat in his last UFC fight last summer, to Movsar Evloev, having won his debut in the promotion the previous year.

Fighting in front of around 17,000 fans in Houston, Grundy walked in to Oasis' Wonderwall and got the razzmatazz introduction from announcer Bruce Buffer while Joe Rogan was on the commentary team for the contest, screened on BT Sport in the UK.

Vannata - making his debut at this weight - frequently slipped out of Grundy's attempts to take him to the ground.

And while the Wiganer threw some heavy shots, he didn't match the volume of strikes of his American opponent.

After three rounds the fight went to the judges' scorecards. One judge scored it 30-27 in Grundy's favour - meaning the official thought he won all three rounds - but the remaining two judges went for Vannata, 29-28 and 30-27.

Vannata later hit out at the "painful" judging. "I have to go back and watch the fight maybe in some way the guy could have easily seen it as a 30-27 (to Grundy) but I don't think so, I don't think anyone else thought so, so fix the judges," he said in his post-fight press conference.

Mike Grundy in action today

Dad-of-three Grundy, a former wrestler, said in the build-up he hopes to fight at least twice more this year after having two planned UFC fights in the last 14 months scrapped due to Covid-related issues.