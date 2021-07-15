Mon bids to land Hammer blow at Haydock on Friday

Haydock racecourse stages a competitive eight-race card on Friday afternoon.

We have previewed the action with our runner by runner guide.

The ground is currently good to soft art the track, with a cloudy day in prospect for Friday’s action. Read on for OLBG’s tips for Haydock

1.15pm Handicap (1m 6f)

This looks all about Steel An Icon. He racked up a four-timer earlier this term and was only narrowly denied by a nose last time out. He looks very solid with George Bass taking 5lb off and he can get the better of Billy No Mates who makes his seasonal reappearance in this event.

Selection: Steel An Icon

1.50pm Novice Stakes (6f)

A tricky puzzle to solve. Great Havana was fifth on debut and looks sure to take a big step forward. However, Claim To Fame was a good third on debut at Thirsk and with normal improvement expected, he can progress again here.

Selection: Claim To Fame

2.25pm Handicap (6f)

Somewhere Secret looks a leading player. A former course and distance winner, he hinted at a revival when second last time out and the seven-year-old deserves the vote.

Selection: Somewhere Secret

3.00pm Handicap (6f)

Seneca Chief is a fascinating runner given Jim Crowley is aboard and he has to be respected if he can replicate his second-placed finish at Sandown on his seasonal debut.

Selection: Seneca Chief

3.35pm Nursery Handicap (5f)

Lucky Shake looks a leading player for the Crisfords and Silvestre de Sousa. The two-year-old is yet to win in four starts, but ran his best race to date when third at Lingfield. He looks the class act in the field and he can register a first career success in this event.

Selection: Lucky Shake

4.10pm Sam Rose Conditions Stakes (6f)

The feature race of the day which carries a prize fund of £12,500. Mutasaabeq was a smart six-length winner at Newmarket in April, but has struggled in Group company in two subsequent starts, that included a 16th finish in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out. This represents a drop in grade and he has to be respected. Baradar is a fascinating runner as he makes his return to action for Roger Varian. A dual winner last season, he was an excellent third in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on his final run as a two-year-old. The other interesting runner is Fivethousandtoone who was outclassed in the Commonwealth Cup last time out, but also has to be monitored. The four runners are completed by Asad.

Selection: Mutasaabeq

4.42pm Maiden Stakes (6f)

Nine Tales is interesting having finished second on his debut at Kempton on the All-Weather last term. However, this looks a good opportunity for Monhammer. The three-year-old improved markedly on his second run when a good second at Haydock. That experience will stand him in good stead and seven furlongs is a perfect trip.

Selection: Monhammer

5.15pm Apprentice Handicap (1m)

The finale can go to Mustaqbal who is a course and distance winner and shaped with promise on his return to action on his latest start.