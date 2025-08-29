Sporting successes for Standish students

Every year at Standish, students surpass themselves with their outstanding sporting achievements and this year was no different. We caught up with a few of the boys who have recently signed academy contracts with Wigan Warriors as they picked up their results.

This year, there are an amazing four students who will be playing for Wigan Warriors on academy contracts from Standish – Alfie Aspey, Toby Calderbank-Mannix, Matty Halton and Charlie Jeffrey-Stott. All four boys are planning on continuing their love of sport by combining it with their further studies.

Alfie was celebrating his GCSE results after passing all eight of his subjects – including achieving a grade 6 in 3D Design. But it was his science grade that Alfie was most proud of: “science is the one I’m happiest with,” he said. “It took a lot of work and my mum helped me a lot with it. She really wanted me to pass it so I’m chuffed that I have.” Alfie has now signed an academy contract with Wigan for two years – with the aim of moving on the reserves after that. He’s already started in earnest – training with the first team and receiving gym schedules and nutrition plans. “It’s pretty intense. We train four times a week – usually for around three hours at a time.”

Charlie was another sporting talent who received wonderful results on Thursday. He achieved ten GCSEs including a Grade 9, two Grade 8s, two Grade 7s, three Grade 6s and two Grade 5s. “I’m really pleased with my English and science results – I didn’t think I’d done that well,” Charlie admitted. “Science in particular was a tough slog!”

Charlie will join up with the other boys in the Warriors Academy after recently switching from the Saints youth set up. “I left St Helens only a week ago. I had offers from both but after seeing the first team training at Wigan it just felt like a better fit for me.”

Charlie, who was also Standish’s Head Prefect, is now planning to go to St John Rigby College to study business, economics and – perhaps unsurprisingly - PE. Everyone at Standish is sure that Charlie – along with the other boys celebrating their successes – will see all their hard work pay off no matter what career they choose.

Congratulations to all the students and their achievements!