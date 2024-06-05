Tom Aspinall makes Jon Jones admission as he hones in on Curtis Blaydes test

Tom Aspinall will headline the UFC's return to Manchester next month

Tom Aspinall insists he 'couldn't really give a s**t about what anyone else says' as he prepares to face Curtis Blaydes for the UFC interim world heavyweight title in Manchester next month.

The 31-year-old from Atherton, who regularly trains at Robin Park, is looking to avenge a 'loss' to Blaydes two summers ago, when Aspinall suffered a serious knee injury inside 15 seconds.

After winning the interim title last November by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich, Aspinall has been frustrated in his attempts to line up a unification fight against world champion Jon Jones.

And with Blaydes now standing in his way, Aspinall says he won't allow himself to become sidetracked by recent attempts by Jones to stoke the fire.

"It's been pretty easy, as I'm off social media so I don't see it," said Aspinall. "Honestly, it doesn't bother me. I don't know Jon, I'm not focused on Jon.

"When Jon signs on the dotted line to fight me, I'll be focused on Jon. But right now, I'm fighting Curtis Blaydes and I couldn't really give a s**t about what anyone else says to be honest with you."

Aspinall will be the centre of attention when the UFC returns to Manchester on July 27, but he insists it's just another day - or very early morning - at the office in store.

"I'm not thinking about anything else right now," he said. "All the other stuff doesn't matter. It's honestly just completely irrelevant to me, all that stuff.

"Interim title, all the politics that go with it - fighting in Manchester the time difference. There are so many different factors that you can sit there and worry about.

"But ultimately, I can't let that affect me, I can't let that creep into my psyche. I've just got to think about one thing...Curtis Blaydes, and what I've got to do against him. All that other stuff, I'll think about after."

Speaking to the Sun, Aspinall is also making sure he does not take Blaydes - who suffered a first-round KO against Pavlovich back in April last year, before bouncing back with victory over Jailton Almeida - lightly.

"He took a loss to Pavlovich,” added Aspinall. “But Pavlovch is an absolute truck. If you stand and trade with Pavlovich, there's a chance he's gonna knock your head off. And that's pretty much what happened in Curtis' case.

"And he came back and he won, he derailed a hype train, so to speak, in Almeida. He did the perfect performance against him. He looked good and he showed a couple of things I wasn't aware of in his game.

"We've never seen someone attack Curtis hard with the grappling and how does Curtis look defensively. And I saw a couple things there that I've not seen before, which is good.

"Curtis is dangerous, Curtis is good everywhere. The guy is a veteran of the game and he's been around forever. I think I read somewhere that he's been in the UFC since he was 25, he's like 33 or 34 now.