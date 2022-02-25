Tyson Fury to face Dillian Whyte at Wembley in WBC heavyweight title defence

Whyte signed his contract earlier this week to pave the way for a showdown against Fury, whose co-promoter Frank Warren won the right to stage the fight after a record 41million US dollars (£30m) offer at purse bids.

And Warren announced on Friday afternoon the British rivals will face-off at the English football national stadium, which will be Fury’s first fight in the UK since outpointing Francesco Pianeta in Belfast nearly four years ago.

Fury has fought exclusively in the United States since then after signing a lucrative promotional deal alongside Bob Arum’s Top Rank and he became a world champion again by stopping Deontay Wilder in February 2020 in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury celebrates his 11th round knock out win against Deontay Wilder after their WBC heavyweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on October 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He returned to Sin City last October to retain his world title in an absorbing trilogy contest against the American, who was knocked out in the 11th round of a fight featuring five knockdowns – Wilder three and Fury two.