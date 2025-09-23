Wigan Borough's cycling superstar Emily Burgess crowned Women's World Cycle Speedway champion
Proudly wearing the Astley & Tyldesley club colours, three-time British Champion Burgess raced to a faultless 20 points maximum score, winning all her races by a convincing margin. She gave the perfect performance, being the first out of the start every time and then pulling away to win each race by a large distance.
This concluded a terrific tournament for Burgess, having raced unbeaten by an opponent in every race completed. The exception was one race when she suffered a machine failure at the start, when a crank snapped.
Burgess came home from the 2025 ICSF World Championships at the weekend with three gold medals, and as a member of the England team that won the Women's Nations Cup Final and the Women's Federations Cup series, as well as her World Individual title.