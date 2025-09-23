Emily Burgess on the No. 1 podium at the 2025 Women's World Cycle Speedway Individual Final

Wigan Borough's cycling superstar Emily Burgess won the Women's World Cycle Speedway Individual Final at Great Blakenham in Suffolk on Sunday.

Proudly wearing the Astley & Tyldesley club colours, three-time British Champion Burgess raced to a faultless 20 points maximum score, winning all her races by a convincing margin. She gave the perfect performance, being the first out of the start every time and then pulling away to win each race by a large distance.

This concluded a terrific tournament for Burgess, having raced unbeaten by an opponent in every race completed. The exception was one race when she suffered a machine failure at the start, when a crank snapped.

Burgess came home from the 2025 ICSF World Championships at the weekend with three gold medals, and as a member of the England team that won the Women's Nations Cup Final and the Women's Federations Cup series, as well as her World Individual title.