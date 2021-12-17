Wigan fighter selected to represent UK in World Championships

Ryan McNally

McNally, who lives in Goose Green and trains in St Helens at the HAMMA gym, is a bricklayer by trade.

But he is determined to walk through walls to bring glory to his hometown!

“It’s a very proud moment,” he said.

“I can’t thank everyone at my gym enough for the work they’ve put in with me over the last 14 months to get me to this point.

“I can’t wait to represent England, and Wigan, and HAMMA on the international stage and hopefully bring a medal back to Wigan.

“This competition is literally the pinnacle of amateur MMA.”

Before he gets in the ring, however, McNally needs to raise £1,000 to cover his travel and accommodation for the tournament.

“Because MMA isn’t an Olympic sport yet, it receives no funding from the government at all,” explained McNally, who fought, and won, twice on the same night during a recent competition.

“That means to compete at the championships, us athletes have to fund ourselves.

“If any local businesses would be interested in helping me out by sponsoring me, so I can get the chance to compete in this huge tournament, please get in touch.

“I would appreciate any help I can get, which would help with the financial burden of competing at this tournament.

“Any businesses that sponsor me, I will rep your business at every single one of my fights for the whole of 2022 – logos on t-s hirts, fight shorts, social media.

“Or anyone who just wants to donate, your help is appreciated.

Donations can be made via the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraising-for-world-championships-in-abu-dhabi?qid=2a98143c28771016c1042707e3cb4c22