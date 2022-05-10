Mabs Cross and Our Lady’s RC in Aspull both competed in the ‘Are you AO-K’ tournament at the Carrington Lane training ground, with over 450 children from across Greater Manchester taking part in the initiative designed to champion children’s mental health.

The event was attended by 19 Sale Sharks players, including Tom Curry, Manu Tuilagi, as well as Jason Robinson OBE.

Vicky Irwin, community manager at Sharks Community Trust said: “Are you AO-K has made such a valuable difference to young people right across the North West.

Tom Curry was among the Sale players taking part

“We are so proud to be involved in this project and the impact that it has made. It’s fantastic to see the club’s principal partner working together with the Sharks Community Trust to support mental well-being and change lives in our region.”

In total, nine schools and over 15 classes took part in the event to celebrate pupils completing the six-week ‘Are You AO-K’ curriculum.

The programme has been delivered in local primary schools by the Sharks Community Trust team, who have used workshops and tag rugby lessons to raise awareness amongst children about positive mental health and wellbeing.

Throughout the day, each class had the opportunity to showcase the tag rugby skills they have been taught by coaches whilst participating in a thrilling knockout tournament spanning across eight training pitches.

Each pitch was allocated two Sharks players, who were on hand to give pupils training tips and advice before each match.