Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet embracing “massive” opening game against local rivals Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet is embracing the opening game of the league season against Leigh Leopards even though it is a “massive” test.

The Super League champions start their defence against local rivals Leigh, who reached the play-off semi-finals last term, with kick-off at 8 pm on Thursday.

Warriors completed the Grand Slam last year, winning the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Super League all in the same season.

On whether Leigh is the ideal game and everything you would want out of an opener, Peet said: “In some ways. It’s a massive test, which you could argue is what you want.

“It’s going to be a great occasion. There’s so much going on around the game, and both teams have contributed to that, and it’s been going on for a few weeks now.

“I like the fixture. It’s two good teams who are going to be committed.”

On the threat of Leigh, he said: “They’re strong. They’ve kept some of their key, quality players.

“They’ve kept some of the players that have worked well for them, and they’ve got an outstanding coaching team as well, so they’ve recruited what you would perceive to be quality and talent.

“And once they all gel and click, they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with, hopefully, just not in round one!”

On Warriors’ 48-12 victory at Sheffield Eagles in the Challenge Cup third round last Friday, he said: “It was what I wanted in terms of a professional job, no injuries and we played some decent stuff.

“But there were a few things, particularly the surface, that meant we treated it pretty much like a stand-alone fixture.

“We picked a little bit out of it, but we moved on quickly.”

On injuries, he said Ethan Havard would not be available for Thursday, but Jake Wardle and Abbas Miski would “be in the mix”.

And on the injury to Havard and who would deputise for him, he said: “He is going to have an operation now, so it’s not going to be quick.

“We’ve got a number of options. I think Harvie Hill is an obvious one who has had an outstanding pre-season.

“Sam Walters has the capability to play in the middle. I think it’s a position where we are particularly well-stocked.

“Harvey Makin is another who has had a strong pre-season, so depth isn’t an issue.

“Ethan is an outstanding player, so you always miss players of that calibre.”

And on Miski, he said: “He couldn’t fly with the treatment that he had, so we gave him a later break.

“You’ve got to imagine he doesn’t see his family all too often, so it’s important, and he is hitting the markers that we would expect.”

While on the situation regarding players breaking into the squad, he added: “It’s certainly live. I don’t think too far ahead.

“If people are in there playing well, they stay in there and people who are in there who don’t play well come out.

“Occasionally, you choose to rotate and present opportunities to people. We’ve got people who won’t play this week who’ve done a lot to deserve an opportunity.

“But ultimately, it’s 17 shirts, and every Super League coach will face that same challenge this week.”