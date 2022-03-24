Wigan wrestling club collecting donations to support people in Ukraine

Aspull Warriors have been collecting items such as food and sanitary supplies to help those in need due to the impact of the war with Russia.

The wrestling community has links with Ukraine, with members of the club knowing people there.

Coach Charlie Bowling said: “We have strong connections with Ukraine. A few of our kids and a lot of our coaches have been there, so we have a lot of friends there. I’ve personally been six times, and I have friends who are stuck there in the middle of a war zone.

Aspull Warriors Wrestling Club

“To see our Ukrainian friends who live over here struggling and worrying about their family is pretty sad.

“Wrestling tends to be a big sport in Eastern Europe, a lot of people go over to train and compete. It’s a close community. If you go to Kiev now, it’s not going to be how you saw it last year, or even five weeks ago.

“We were meant to go in May, but that’s obviously been cancelled.

“Our kids are going wrestling in Estonia at the biggest youth tournament in Europe and there are normally participants from Ukraine, who won’t be there.

“We decided to raise what we can to help them, taking donations of food and sanitary products. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not a van full, but the kids and parents have brought in plenty of things to be delivered.