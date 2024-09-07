Wigan's Cieren Fallon dedicates Haydock Park victory to close friend and 'brother in law'

Cieren Fallon had a very emotional winner at Haydock Park on Saturday

Wigan’s Cieren Fallon landed Haydock Park’s most prestigious race of the Flat season, the £400,000 Betfair Sprint Cup, on 25-1 chance Montassib – then dedicated it to his fellow jockey Stefano Cherchi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old Italian was the boyfriend of Fallon’s sister Brittany, and rode more than 100 winners in the UK before his tragic death in April this year after a fall in Australia.

Today, after winning the six-furlong Group One Betfair Sprint Cup on the six-year-old Exceed And Excel gelding trained in Newmarket by William Haggas, Fallon was quick to pay tribute to his former weighing room colleague, along with the trainer and his wife for all the support they have shown him so far in his own career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Close to tears, Fallon told ITV Racing: "This race I dedicate to Stefano (Cherchi). We lost him earlier this year. This is my first Group One for Mr Haggas too, who's supported me since I was a kid.

“He's been like a father to me in the sport and especially Maureen - I wouldn't be in the position I'm in today without them, all my jockey coaches and everyone who's helped me get me to where I am. I'm just very lucky and very blessed to be in this position and getting on good horses."

Montassib was making his first start in Group One company and got the better of a duel with Kind Of Blue (James Fanshawe/Daniel Muscutt, 14-1) inside the final furlong to take the honours by a head. Unequal Love (12-1), a stable companion of the winner and partnered by Danny Tudhope, was a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

As a 25-1 chance, Montassib is the joint longest-priced winner ever of the Sprint Cup alongside Invincible Spirit (2002).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fallon, who is the 25-year-old son of six-times champion Flat jockey Kieren Fallon, and was raised in Shevington, went on: “It’s incredible. My family are here and it’s great to ride a Group One winner for my boss Mr Haggas. He has looked after me from day one, so it is special.

“There was some pace in the race on my side (the winner was drawn 2) and I was very confident when Oisin (Murphy) won the race before from there. I just had to bide my time and wait for the right gaps. We got the gaps and off he went.

“He’s a horse that does the bare minimum. He is a joy to ride and you have just got to get the splits. In a big field like today, I wasn’t going to take any risk by going on the inside. I had horses to aim at and I had some daylight at the end – what a horse he is.

“It’s been an up and down season. I was out at the start with my leg and then I came back and things were going really well before I then broke my back and had a month out at a crucial part of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been lucky enough to ride some great horses since I came back and today is just so special with my family here and riding for Mr Haggas.”

On the horse, Fallon added: "He's a horse you've got to ride with a lot of confidence and take your time on. It's always frustrating riding a hold-up horse, looking for gaps. There was a gap for me today and what a horse. He was tremendous for me today. He's done nothing but improve. I'm very lucky to keep on him and all credit to the owner for keeping faith in him."

William Haggas, who was saddling his first Betfair Sprint Cup winner and also trained third-placed Unequal Love, commented: “I would have laughed if you’d said I was going to have a first and third today. I thought Unequal Love might run well but I wasn’t expecting Montassib to enjoy the ground and I thought they were both drawn away from the action. We relied on Bucanero Fuerte going forward, which he did.

“Unequal Love was always travelling well. Cieren had to get after Montassib and I think on softer ground they would come back to him and that would suit him better. I am delighted he has won a big one today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unequal Love is a lovely filly who is very genuine. It all went wrong last time but she won the Wokingham at Royal Ascot with a big weight and a filly has never done that. She hasn’t won a Group race yet, so she needs to do that.

“Montassib is the most genuine horse at home. Alison Samuel, who rides him every day, is from Wales and never stops talking! She has been singing his praises for so long and has done a great job with him.

“Cieren thinks there is always more to come and if the trainer hadn’t run him over seven furlongs and a mile as a young horse then he would have done really well. He had a heart condition as a two-year-old and didn’t run as a three-year-old but patience has paid off with him.

“The Champions Sprint at Ascot will be next – you would think it should suit him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Fanshawe, trainer of the second Kind Of Blue, said: “He ran very well and I’m really pleased with him. He looked like he was going really well at the furlong pole and has run a great race. He has come an awful long way and I think what has helped him today is a bit easier ground – the last three times it has been a bit quick for him. He is getting the hang of it and is a very exciting horse to have. I would say Ascot next month for the Champions Sprint will be good timing for him.”

The Betfair Sprint Cup is part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.