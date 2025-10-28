Wigan's 'The Real Deal' Joe Peel claims Northwest title with boxing masterclass

Joe Peel

Halliwell ABC’s Joe Peel has added another accolade to his growing collection, claiming the Northwest Championship with an impressive display of boxing skill at the weekend.

The 19 year old fighter from Wigan, known in the ring as 'The Real Deal', gave a commanding performance that saw him progress through the competition via one stoppage victory and two unanimous decisions. The wins mark a remarkable comeback after seven months out with a shoulder injury.

Peel, a former National Youth Champion and England Boxing representative, showcased the full range of his abilities as he dominated opponents on his way to regional glory. The triumph marks another significant milestone in the career of one of the North West’s most promising boxing talents.

The Halliwell boxer, who also coaches at Elite Boxing Gym in Bolton, will now turn his attention to the National Championships, where he’ll be aiming to add a senior national title to his youth championship honours.

Alex Matvienko, founder and head coach at Elite Boxing Gym, praised his fighter’s performance: “Joe is one of the best upcoming talents in the UK – his talent is unbelievable. He goes through to the next round of the NAGBCs alongside club stablemates Sam Akinsete and Aaliyah Seema, two more very good fighters who are also making plenty of noise in England amateur boxing.”

Matvienko continued: “For many years, we’ve had regional and national finalists and national champions, as well as an Olympian, all very talented. But here is another name for the future, Joe Peel, who just won the Northwest finals in the NAGBCs. He is extremely talented and has a great style to watch. We’re very proud of this one.”

Following his victory, Peel expressed his gratitude: “A big thank you to all my coaches and everyone at the gym for all they do. Respect to all my opponents. All glory to God.”

The fighter will represent Halliwell ABC and the Northwest region at the National Championships in the coming weeks as he pursues senior national glory.