Megaslam Wrestling will be at the DW Stadium on Sunday October 23 and an array of talented performers will be taking part in the two-hour spectacular.

Promoters say that the tour is the biggest and best to date, and those that attend can expect to see a pelthora of highly entertaining matches including – a Megaslam Championship defence by Dubliner Alexander Dean, Heavyweight Challenge, Tag Team Thriller and a surprise main event to be announced on the afternoon.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We are all extremely excited to be heading back to Wigan. The venue has been a firm favourite since we started presenting events there in 2020, and we are delighted to be bringing the show back as part of our 2022 Live Tour, which has been selling out across England, Isle of Man and Ireland already this year

Megaslam champion Massimo

“The show appeals to all the family, whether you are a wrestling fan or just looking for an evening out like no other with the family, we guarantee that you will want to come back!”

Two teams will battle it out during the event with fans urged to cheer on their favourites, after the show they will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.

Those interested can purchase tickets at www.megaslam.co.uk, but Megaslam have encouraged fans to book tickets in advance due to the huge demand of previous events.

"For Team Megaslam we have the Megaslam Machine, Massimo - a muscle bound giant of the ring, the ultimate underdog, Derek, Dundee’s Hugo Harris and more,” the spokesperson said.

Some of the star wrestlers who will be taking part