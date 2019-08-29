Our Super League dream team of ex-Wigan amateurs ... who have never played for the Warriors
After Stefan Ratchford and Chris Hill won the Challenge Cup last weekend, Phil Wilkinson compiled a ‘dream team’ of former Wigan amateurs – who have never played for the Warriors!
Here's the full line-up from full-back to loose forward ...
1. Full-back
Stefan Ratchford (Warrington): The former St Pats amateur, who still lives in Wigan, has twice turned down his hometown club during his stellar professional career
2. Wing
Tommy Makinson (St Helens): The current Golden Boot holder - known for his spectacular finishes - came through the ranks at Hindley before joining Saints
3. Centre
Jake Bibby (Salford): Joined the Red Devils from Orrell St James, and will be moving to hometown club Wigan next year
4. Centre
Matt Costello (St Helens): The 21-year-old, from Billinge, is another produce of the Orrell St James club and debuted for Saints last year
