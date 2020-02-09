Pat Richards to play again for Wests Tigers this week

Pat Richards will lace up the boots again when he plays for Wests Tigers in the NRL Nines this weekend.

The former Wigan winger, 37, is coming out of retirement to appear for the club where he won a Grand Final in 2005.

His ex-Warriors coach Michael Maguire is in charge of the Tigers, where Richards has an office role.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d be back,” said Richards, who spent eight seasons with Wigan.

“It’s an honour to wear the Wests Tigers jersey again and I’m looking forward to the experience.

“I played in 2014 and 2015 in Auckland it was awesome. The fans get into it and it’s a carnival atmosphere.

“It’s nice to be around the club and to jump into this is going to be great.”