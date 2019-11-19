Phil Clarke calls for Eddie Jones to help England RL team... as assistant coach

England RU boss Eddie Jones should join the national rugby league team - as an assistant coach.

That's the view of former Wigan star Phil Clarke, who believes Canberra coach Ricky Stuart would be the perfect candidate to succeed Wayne Bennett following Great Britain's whitewash of defeats Down Under.

Jones is a rugby league fan and a report earlier this month suggested he would like to coach in league at some stage of his career.

Bennett's contract has expired and while the Rugby Football League consider whether to offer him a new deal, Clarke believes Stuart - with support from Jones - would be ideal.

"Here's a name I'm gonna throw at you: Ricky Stuart supported by Eddie Jones," Clarke said on Sky Sports Racing's Big Sports Breakfast.

"Ricky Stuart loves the Brits, we all know that, that's a fact. He would love a chance to get involved at the end of the season with the international game.

"There is no better supporter of rugby league in the north of England from down under than Ricky Stuart. And I also know that Eddie Jones loves his rugby league so he might come on board as an assistant."

Sky Sports pundit Clarke is a former Great Britain captain and was far from impressed with their performances on tour, which ended with a humiliating 28-10 defeat against Papua New Guinea on Saturday and saw them score just five tries in four matches.

"His interviews are boring and his style of rugby is boring and I think that's what disappoints fans over here more than anything," he said.

"What they don't want to see is a team that plays one out rugby, very little passes, all this talk about no errors and just making yardage and completion rates."