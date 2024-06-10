Reality check for Wigan-based cricket team as they fall to first defeat of the season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Orrell’s first-team experienced a reality check on Saturday when they suffered their first defeat of the league season during their week seven clash with Maghull at Winstanley Road.

Captain Andy Baybutt won the toss and elected to bat first on what looked to be a very good batting strip once the moisture from the heavy overnight rain had evaporated. Openers Matthew Hayes and Sam Heeley again got the innings off to a solid start, on a pitch that was providing some assistance to the pace bowlers early on via lateral movement, until Hayes was caught at wide mid-on attempting to hit over the top with the score on 42.

Heeley then found support from Richard Everett who looked to be in fine form until he mistimed a sweep shot and the ball looped up in the air off the bottom edge of his bat to be caught by an advancing first slip to leave the score on 83-2. Heeley was then joined by Matthew Wareing who continued his fine form from the previous match. Disaster struck for Heeley with his third consecutive fifty in view when on 46 he was adjudged leg before wicket to make the score 112-3.

This saw Ben Mahoney come to the crease in search of much-needed runs after a run of poor form. After a shaky start, Mahoney rediscovered his fluency and confidence and he joined Wareing in a partnership of 98 which mixed quick running between the wickets and impressive boundary hitting. Wareing brought up his second consecutive half-century before he was caught at extra cover for a well made 68 in only 72 balls.

Matthew Wareing in batting action

Mahoney, joined by Dominic Hayes at the crease, brought up an unbeaten half-century from only 59 just before Baybutt declared the innings at 220-4 from 48.3 overs at just before 2.45pm. An attacking declaration given the time left in the days play but a sign of the faith that Baybutt has in his team.

Given the recent form of both teams, many observers would have predicted an Orrell victory. When Dominic Hayes had the dangerous Jonathan Ring caught behind by Richard Everett to make the score 0-1 then this would have reinforced that prediction. However, it soon became apparent that not only had the wicket flattened out into a very good batting wicket but Maghull had come with their A game as they took the attack to the Orrell bowlers with some impressive strokeplay and a slice of luck at times too as they looked to change the momentum of the game.

Two quick wickets from Duvindu Tillakaratne and Dominic Hayes made the score 50-3 and looked like it may have tipped the balance back in Orrell’s favour. However, it was clear that this Maghull lineup batted deep and the batters kept coming out with an aggressive intent in a way that hadn’t been seen so far this season against the Tillakaratne led Orrell bowling attack. It had also become apparent that Liam Crilly had become the key wicket that could determine the outcome of the match. Crilly was joined by Macauley Lawrenson as they took the visitors pass the hundred mark.

Eventually, Wareing dismissed Lawrenson when he bowled him after attempting one big hit too many to make the score 118-4. But still the Maghull batters carried on and Crilly then found support from Gregory Gillespie. The introduction of Arthur Moore into the bowling attack looked to have paid dividends for Baybutt when the previously immovable Crilly was adjudged leg before wicket for 49 to leave the score at 144-5.

But this was a different Maghull batting lineup to that seen so far this season and their impressive intent continued. Having been dropped the over before off Dominic Hayes, Gillespie was eventually stumped by Richard Everett off the bowling of Tillakaratne to make the score 182-6. But the Maghull batters kept moving forward. Orrell’s last foothold in the game came when Dominic Hayes clean bowled Lachlan Fryer to leave the score 198-7.

If they could remove one of Cam Lawrenson or Anthony Molloy then an end could potentially be opened up and victory could still be theirs. However, it was not to be as Maghull achieved the victory total in 52.2 overs with just over seven overs of the day’s play left. Hayes was the leading wicket taker with three wickets, Tillakaratne two wickets and one each for Wareing and Moore.

A disappointing defeat for Baybutt and his team and one that made a mockery of the league table. Certainly Orrell could pinpoint four dropped catches and some indifferent fielding as well as a maybe slightly generous declaration.

However, that would be doing a disservice to Maghull whose batting effort was magnificent and they fully deserved their victory. Great credit must go to them and sometimes you must accept that it isn’t your day.

The scorecard and videos from the match can be viewed at the following link:

Meanwhile, Terry Leaford and the second team were victorious in their match away at Southport Trinity. Winning the toss and choosing to bat, Orrell amassed 175-6 declared in 41 overs. This was achieved off the back of 76 from Logan Pallett (a welcome return to form) Oliver Mahoney (28) Brett Taberner (23) and Steve Unsworth (24). In reply, the hosts looked to be cruising to victory with less than 40 runs needed and still five wickets in hand. However, Leaford and his team stuck at the task and they achieve the reward as they ran through the home team’s lower order to leave them 155 all out in 44.1 overs. James Edgington took 4-41 from 12.1 overs, Thomas Wilkinson 2-22 from nine overs, Oliver Mahoney 2-14 from four overs and there were two runouts also. A pleasing victory for Leaford and his team from the fixture that they only drew last year.

Scorecard details can be viewed at the link below:

Orrell’s third team continued their winning ways with a comprehensive nine wicket victory away at Wallasey. Winning the toss and choosing to bat first, the home team were bowled out for 89 in 32.2 overs. The wickets were shared out amongst the bowlers with 4-16 for George Mushahwar, 2-26 from Phil Taberner, 2-13 for Zac Abbott, 1-18 for Tom Capstick and a wicket for Liam Caunce. 40 from Taberner, an unbeaten 33 from Ben Connor and 14 not out saw Orrell to victory in only 24 overs.

Scorecard details can be viewed at the link below:

On Sunday, Mark Crumpton’s Sunday Premier league team managed to secure an eight wicket victory at home against Southport and Birkdale Cricket Club as they managed to get a game in amongst the frequent showers. The visitors won the toss and batted first as they were bowled out for 97 in 41.1 overs- recovering from 18-4 in the process. James Edgington capped a fine weekend with the ball with 3-16, Declan O’Shaughnessy 2-14, Logan Pallett 2-13 and Oliver Mahoney 2-21. Arthur Moore (38) and Mahoney (25) broke the back of the chase and Pallett (13 not out) and Harrison Hurst (21 not out) saw their team to victory in only 17.4 overs- a second consecutive win for Crumpton and his team.

Scorecard details and videos can be viewed at the link below:

Also on Sunday, Orrell’s Sunday development team made the trip to Southport to play Fleetwood Hesketh. The experienced home team batting lineup amassed 205-5 declared in 40.5 overs against the young Orrell bowling attack. Young slow left-arm bowler Charlie Sarath was a standout bowler with figures of 3-20 from 10 overs- a fantastic effort. In reply, George Mushahwar and Tom Such were making light work of such an imposing total as they made an unbeaten century opening partnership. Unfortunately, when Such was out for 51 the heavens opened and the game was abandoned with Orrell on 129-1 in only 23.3 overs and well placed to win the game in the time left available. An unfortunate outcome but great confidence can be taken from the way that both opening batters went about the task despite the scoreboard pressure.