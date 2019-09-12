Red-carded Jesse Sene-Lefao had 'no malice', says Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell

Daryl Powell defended Jesse Sene-Lefao after the forward was sent off in their 26-8 defeat at Wigan.

The Warriors were 18-2 ahead when Sene Lefao dropped his knees on a tackled Oli Partington.

Players react to Jesse Sene Lefao

Boos rang out around the DW Stadium as the replay was shown on the big-screen and referee James Child issued a red-card.

Powell says he has "no idea" if he will face a ban but said: "There's no intent in there, and I actually don't think he makes contact.

"Jesse is a Godly man, he prays every minute he can, so there's not a lot of malice in him. I've never seen any at all.

"I don't think there's a lot of intent there."

James Child presents a red card

Powell said Wigan were deserved victors and admitted his side's performance with the ball didn't match their attitude, as they wait to discover if they will remain in the play-offs positions; they need Hull FC to lose to St Helens tomorrow.

"It's disappointing, we wanted to win it," said the Tigers boss, whose side trailed 4-2 at the break.

"Our attitude was great, we just got rumbled at the start of the second-half after missing a couple of goal-kicks.

"Our attack was blunt, but they defended very well.

"Our halfbacks didn't play well, we looked disorganised for too long.

But we have got potential to be a lot better and hopefully we'll get another opportunity."