'Ref's call flipped the game on its head', says Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam pinpointed a decision by referee Chris Kendall which he felt "flipped the game on its head".

Wigan lost their Magic Weekend game against Warrington 26-14.

But Lam felt his side were "the better for 60 minutes" - until Taulima Tautai was punished for a knock-on.

The prop placed the ball on the ground after a tackle, to clutch a neck injury.

Ben Currie was subsequently placed on report but the decision stood - and quickfire tries from Blake Austin and Toby King swung the game in the Wire's favour.

"I was really disappointed about that," said Lam. "I was proud of the boys, they were courageous, the better side for 60 minutes and that decision flipped the game on its head. "Where are we heading, talking about players welfare, and the decision was a knock-on? When do you get a penalty?

"It wasn't intentional, but it's a crusher tackle, it's a penalty every day of the week.

"We get the penalty, we got to 10-8 and I think we win the game.

"That flipped the game. Even if he didn't give the penalty, it should have been our ball."

Defeat aside, Lam saw enough of the Magic Weekend - which drew an opening day crowd of more than 30,000 - to convince him Super League is on to a winning formula.

"I've loved it, Its exactly what rugby league needs, it's promotion and exposure for the sport and a festival of rugby league," he added.

Wigan have no game next weekend because of the Challenge Cup.