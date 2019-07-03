'Rivals will still think we're not the Wigan Warriors of old,' says Jarrod Sammut

Jarrod Sammut thinks Wigan’s opponents may still be quetioning their credentials for a title defence.

The Warriors have climbed into the play-offs positions after four straight wins.

And they could cut the gap on third-placed Hull FC to just two points if they beat Hull KR at the DW this Friday night.

But Aussie livewire Sammut thinks other teams will still be doubting whether they are primed for a Grand Final charge – which he says they could take “personally” to feed their resurgence.

Asked whether Wigan’s climb has put them firmly on the radar now, he replied: “No, I think a lot of other teams will still take us as, ‘We’re not the Wigan of old’.

“We could probably take that personally and a bit disrespectfully. But as long a we keep progressing we’ll put ourselves in a great position come the end of the season.

“I still don’t think we’ve played our best, but we are getting better – I don’t want us to hit our straps now and then fall away in the finals. We’ll keep building and working on combinations, we’re heading in the right way.”

Sammut thrived with the extra minutes in Friday’s 28-12 win against Salford, having played a bit-part role for most of the season.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had decent game time, but as a team we’re coming on leaps and bounds, we’re putting in steady performances,” he said.

“As much as I’d like more game time the important thing is the team winning. When you’re not a part of the playing squad you do get bit frustrated.

“But you need to support the 17 who are out there – we’re all Wigan Warriors, we all wear that badge with pride, it’s not about the names on the back of the shirts.”