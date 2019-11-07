RLIF investigating after France's Jason Baitieri claims official made 'monkey' comment ahead of Jamaica game

The Rugby League International Federation is looking into claims a senior French official referred to Jamaican players as "monkeys" before an international.



Former captain Jason Baitieri alleged the comment was made to players ahead of an international match two years ago.

The Catalans forward, translated from a statement published by L'Independent and treizemondial.fr, said: "I leave it to the readers to interpret the remarks made by the president before the test match against Jamaica in 2017.

"Leaving all the players present (speechless) in front of the violence of his remarks, I quote: 'You will bring down these monkeys from their coconut tree'."

A spokesman for the RLIF confirmed to Wigantoday it was aware of the remarks and was 'researching the facts of the matter'.

Jamaican international Omari Caro tweeted: "How is this acceptable?"

Baitieri made the claim in a long and detailed statement explaining his stance over why he withdrew from the France squad, citing a "lack of professionalism".