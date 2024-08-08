22 pictures of Wigan rugby hero Billy Boston over the years as he becomes a sir

With Billy Boston – arguably the greatest player in Wigan rugby league history – receiving a knighthood yesterday, we take a trip down Memory Lane and revisit some memorable moments from the past.

Congratulations Sir Billy!

Shaun Edwards and Billy Boston share a toast as they are the first two players to be honoured in Wigan Warriors' new Hall of Fame at a dinner held at Wrightington Country Club in March 1998

1. Sir Billy Boston

Shaun Edwards and Billy Boston share a toast as they are the first two players to be honoured in Wigan Warriors' new Hall of Fame at a dinner held at Wrightington Country Club in March 1998 Photo: Frank Orrell

Unveiling of the Billy Boston statue in Believe Square, Wigan, with various dignitaries including Lisa Nandy MP, Coun David Molyneux, Lord Peter Smith, Mayor Ron Conway and former Wigan Observer editor Janet Wilson

2. Sir Billy Boston

Unveiling of the Billy Boston statue in Believe Square, Wigan, with various dignitaries including Lisa Nandy MP, Coun David Molyneux, Lord Peter Smith, Mayor Ron Conway and former Wigan Observer editor Janet Wilson Photo: Neil Cross

A pair of sporting greats...Sir Stanley Matthews and our own Billy Boston in 1967

3. Sir Billy Boston

A pair of sporting greats...Sir Stanley Matthews and our own Billy Boston in 1967 Photo: Wigan Observer

Billy Boston, pictured with wife Joan, as he learned he would be knighted

4. Sir Billy Boston

Billy Boston, pictured with wife Joan, as he learned he would be knighted Photo: David Hurst

