400 Wigan Warriors fans are allowed at Salford: How to get tickets

Wigan played in front of a small crowd of home fans at Leigh on Monday. Picture: SWPix

Warriors have an allocation of 400 tickets for the North Stand terrace, which are available now.

It will be the first chance for Wigan fans to attend a game in person within the UK since their visit to the AJ Bell Stadium last March, just before the first lockdown. Since then they have played in the UK behind closed doors, until last Monday's game at Leigh which had a small home crowd.

After an astounding 435 days since that equivalent fixture – the last time that either set of fans were legitimately able to set foot inside a rugby stadium – the Red Devils have now been able to allocate 400 tickets to Warriors fans as part of their general sale period, having provided initial priority on the limited capacity to their season ticket holders.

All the tickets for Saturday’s 1pm kick-off are available exclusively from Salford’s online ticketing site here, with no tickets available from any Wigan Warriors outlet.

The DW Stadium ticket office remains closed and Wigan can not deal with any queries. Once on the Salford's online ticketing service, customers will need to create an account, and then click on Match Tickets and select the game. They should choose North Stand (unless elevated wheelchair space is needed, in the East Stand) and the number of tickets, up to a maximum of six.

Tickets will be sent via email and fans will have to either print at home or add them to their Google or Apple Wallet, and bring ID showing name and date of birth.

If you are having difficulty in doing this, please email [email protected] for guidance and note that you’re trying to purchase away end tickets. You can also call 0161 786 1570 and choose option 1 for tickets.