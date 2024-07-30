Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Abbas Miski admits that the 40-4 result against Warrington Wolves saw standards drop for the reigning champions, with the winger declaring that Matt Peet’s side ‘want to get back playing the Wigan way’.

The Warriors fell to only their fourth defeat of the season during the latest round of action, but it marked first back-to-back losses since June 2023.

Sam Burgess’ outfit ran in seven tries at The Brick Community Stadium, opening the scoring inside three minutes as they recorded their biggest ever margin of victory over Wigan.

Wigan Warriors winger Abbas Miski has backed his side to bounce back from their rare back-to-back defeats

​Lebanon international Miski said: “It definitely wasn’t a good day for us, it’s not the Wigan way. We weren’t up to Wigan standards and we know that. Hopefully we’ll bounce back quite quickly.

“When you look at these things in retrospect, that’s when they become clear.

"When you look back at last year, you have your ups and downs and we turned it on at the right time.

"We learned a lot from our losses, and it’s the same thing now.

“You still feel the emotions of a loss, and I think that’s a good thing and teaches us a lot, so onto this week.”

The result saw Wigan drop to third on the Super League table as the Wire claimed top spot, but the Cherry and Whites have the chance to bounce back in style with a tough period ahead.

Wigan will play three games in 10 days due to their involvement in the World Club Challenge earlier this year, starting with a home clash against Huddersfield Giants before the rearranged fixture against local rivals Leigh Leopards.

The side will then travel to Headingley Stadium on Saturday, August 10.

"It’s three tough games against three really good teams, so we’ve got our work cut-out for us,” said Miski, who has scored nine tries so far this Super League season.

"We’re quite confident, and I’m sure all the boys will be eager to get back on the field and put in a good performance after the Warrington match.

"These three games coming up are obviously going to be hard physically, but it’s going to be a really good test for us.