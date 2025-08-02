Adam Keighran (centre) celebrating a try with his Wigan Warriors teammates

Adam Keighran has delivered his verdict on Wigan Warriors’ season so far, with a ‘fun and challenging’ assessment of the current campaign.

The reigning Super League champions are currently second in the table after 20 rounds, sitting just four points behind league leaders Hull KR with seven games of the regular season remaining.

Matt Peet’s side have won 15 and lost five this season, and have had a bunch of injuries to contend with over the last six weeks or so, with the likes of Abbas Miski (knee), Liam Marshall (ankle), Bevan French (calf), Jai Field (head), Jack Farrimond (hamstring), Luke Thompson (calf) and Sam Walters (fibula) having missed games through injury or are currently sidelined.

When asked to describe Wigan’s season so far, Keighran replied: “I’d say fun and challenging.

"Fun because all of us love coming into training with each other. No matter what the result, we’re always happy to come in, we always have fun, it’s always a laugh in training. I know we’ve probably not had some of our best performances recently, but we come in the next day, and we’re all still laughing together and having fun.

“But obviously, the challenging part is that you get quite a few injuries, and you have to adjust to them. I think some games we have and some games we haven’t, but I’m going to refer it back to fun, we’re all having fun, and that’s what the best part about it is.”

The aforementioned injuries have seen academy products such as Zach Eckersley, Jacob Douglas, Harvey Makin, Harvie Hill, and Farrimond get valuable Super League experience under their belt.

At 28, Keighran is one of the more senior players among Matt Peet’s squad. Although he doesn’t feel like a mentor as such to the younger players, he says he is always there if they ever need him for advice.

"I wouldn’t say mentor,” Keighran added. “I always have small conversations with the boys, but that’s simply because we’re mates, that’s the best part about it, we just chat about it and it comes naturally.

"It’s not like when you have to pull them to the side and have the chats, it’s just a general conversation you have about the upcoming game.

"Any one of the players, whether you’re senior or junior, you’re happy to have those conversations, and I think that’s why we’ve got such a good bond at the club and such a good culture.

“There’s no idiots, you don’t feel nervous to speak to someone because of what you’re going to get back as an answer or anything like that, so I don’t feel like I’ve got to be a mentor in that sense, it’s more about just having those conversations and making sure players are comfortable coming up (to the first-team).

"All the young lads who do come up are comfortable because they get the reps in, they’ve got coaches that will speak to them, make sure they’re happy and confident in what they need to do.

"The boys who have stepped up recently, it’s a big thing for them, and I think they’ve done really well.”

Next up for the Warriors is a short trip across the North West to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to face Warrington Wolves on Friday night, 8pm kick-off.