Adam Keighran scoring a try in Wigan Warriors' win over Wakefield Trinity

Wigan Warriors star Adam Keighran will be fit to face his former club Catalans Dragons in the south of France this weekend, coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

The Australian picked up a knock in the first half of last Sunday’s 44-2 win over Wakefield Trinity, and was brought off as a precaution with around 15 minutes remaining.

But the goal-kicking centre has pulled up well and will be available for selection in Saturday night’s clash with the Dragons in Perpignan, whilst the Warriors will be without key prop Ethan Havard, who will serve a one-match suspension.

"He’ll be fit, he’ll be available,” Peet said of Keighran. “It was just a bang.

“Obviously, we’ve lost Ethan, so we just need to decide what direction we go in there, but other than that, (the squad will be) as per."

Keighran has been a standout player for the reigning champions this season, registering seven tries, nine assists and 64 goals in 19 league appearances.

"I think he’s been outstanding,” Peet added.

"Close to (being) our best player all season in terms of consistency, quality, effect on the team, different positions, big moments in attack and defence…

"He’s a real high-quality player and high-quality individual, person and member of the squad. He’s been a great addition."

Meanwhile, Peet and Co have a healthy selection dilemma when it comes to the back-row, with Junior Nsemba having made a big impact from the bench in the win over Wakefield, with Player of the Match Sam Walters and captain Liam Farrell having started the game in the back-row.

“Every coach wants options, and that is one that is open to us,” said Peet. “I thought it worked pretty well at the weekend, both Sam and Junior’s performances, they responded well to the jobs they were given, and it might be an option for us to do again in the future.”

Peet also confirmed that homegrown hooker Tom Forber will undergo surgery after suffering a dislocated wrist whilst playing for the Reserves a fortnight ago, with a three-month recovery timeframe anticipated.

Wigan’s Round 23 clash with Catalans takes place at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday, 8pm kick-off (UK time), with around 1,500 travelling Wiganers expected. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action and SuperLeague+.