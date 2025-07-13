Adam Keighran celebrates Wigan Warriors' victory over Huddersfield Giants

Wigan Warriors retaining goal-kicking centre Adam Keighran on a new long-term contract is a ‘big statement’ from the reigning Super League champions, according to coach Matt Peet.

Midway through last week, the Warriors announced that Keighran has put pen to paper on a new three-year contract with the club.

The 28-year-old joined the Warriors on an initial two-year deal from Catalans Dragons ahead of last season, meaning he was out of contract at the end of the current campaign. However, he has now signed extended terms, keeping him at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of the 2028 season.

Keighran, who is one of the most accurate goal-kickers in Super League, played a key role in Wigan’s Grand Slam-winning campaign last year, although he missed out on a place in the Challenge Cup final win at Wembley through suspension.

The Australian recently surpassed 350 points for the Warriors, and has scored 15 tries and kicked 152 goals in his 46 appearances for the club to date.

Keighran moved into the halves alongside his good pal Harry Smith in Wigan’s win over Huddersfield on Friday night from his usual spot of right centre, nailing five conversions from as many attempts.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet admitted the club’s retention of Keighran on a long-term deal was a ‘big statement’, given that he would have attracted plenty of interest, both in the NRL and Super League.

"I think he’s an outstanding player and he’s in great form,” said Peet.

"The fact that he just slipped into the halves tonight (against Huddersfield), it took us a while to find our rhythm, no doubt, changing the halfback partnership again, but he is just another wonderful person and a very talented player.

"We know what he brings with his goal-kicking, but I think you can tell he is someone who has settled into the country really well. We love his family to bits, and they’re big supporters of ours.

"It’s a big statement, as in he’s a player that a lot of clubs would want on both sides of the world, no doubt, and I’m made up that he can call this home for the next few years.”