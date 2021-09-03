Adrian Lam on his coaching 'options' when he leaves Wigan Warriors

Adrian Lam won the League Leaders' Shield and Coach of the Year award last season

The coach – departing the Warriors at the end of this season – says he has a few options to consider.

He’s also had some tentative enquires from rugby union but intends to stay in league.

And while his plan is to head home to Australia, having been away from his family for three years, he has not ruled out a return to Super League at some stage.

“There are opportunities there for me to pursue, and when the time is right I can talk about that,” said Lam, the current Australia assistant who has also been on the staff at Cronulla, St George Illawarra and Sydney Roosters.

“I’m excited about what’s ahead for me, I’ll stay in the game of rugby league, it’s what I’ve done all my life (though) there is a little bit of interest from the other code, only scratching level.”

Asked if he would consider Super League again, he said: “Absolutely.”

Lam was originally appointed on a one-year deal in 2019 and took Wigan to within 80 minutes of a Grand Final spot.

He went a step better the following year, securing the League Leaders’ Shield and being edged out by St Helens in an epic title-decider.

He was on a rolling contract and will leave Wigan, where he spent four years as a player and then one as an academy coach, at the end of this campaign.

“The bottom line is it’s great timing to go and pursue an opportunity,” he said.

“I’ve loved every single second and learned a lot along the way. It’s been emotional at times, frustrating at times, unexpecting – last year especially – not knowing if you’d play, who you’d play, it’s been a whirlwind.

“I’m going to miss the club, the town, the people and the staff and the fans. I was turning up here thinking I was living the dream because of the people surrounding me. It’d be nice to finish on a fairytale.”

Lam, who described his relationship with chairman Ian Lenagan and executive director Kris Radlinski as “great”, is expected to be succeeded by his assistant, Matty Peet, though there has been no confirmation.