Adrian Lam on his proudest moments during his time as Wigan Warriors coach
Adrian Lam says reaching the Grand Final last year was one of the proudest moments of his Wigan Warriors coaching career.
Lam said: "I guess there's been a lot of challenging times from the very first day that I got here, through Covid.
"Everything has been completely different from what I expected.
"That's taught me a lot as a coach and most of all I am really proud of the way that I felt I've handled certain situations.
"I'm really proud of the way our season unfolded last season in difficult circumstances.
"I'm really proud about giving young players an opportunity they may not have had otherwise, and watching them develop and come through.
"Reaching the Super League Grand Final was obviously the highlight, an inch away from winning that, (it) would have been a dream come true."