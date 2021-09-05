Adrian Lam on his proudest moments during his time as Wigan Warriors coach

Lam said: "I guess there's been a lot of challenging times from the very first day that I got here, through Covid.

"Everything has been completely different from what I expected.

"That's taught me a lot as a coach and most of all I am really proud of the way that I felt I've handled certain situations.

Adrian Lam

"I'm really proud of the way our season unfolded last season in difficult circumstances.

"I'm really proud about giving young players an opportunity they may not have had otherwise, and watching them develop and come through.