Adrian Lam on Wigan Warriors full-back options & Bevan French injury

Bevan French has had surgery

Zak Hardaker is suspended while Bevan French and Jai Field are sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Lam confirmed winger Liam Marshall and centre Olivert Gildart are set to return to face Hull KR on Friday - giving him more options to move an outside back into the No.1 role.

Teenager Umyla Hanley is the only specialist full-back in the squad.

"We'll have a tinker with that this week and no doubt we'll settle on that in captain's run," said Lam.

Meanwhile, Lam has yet to rule French out for the rest of the season.

The jet-heeled Australian has undergone surgery on a hamstring injury and, with only four months left of the campaign, there are fears he won't play again.

"We're waiting back from the surgeon to get an exact time frame, we should hopefully know by the end of this week," added Lam.

"We genuinely don't know until we hear back, hopefully there's some positive news there.

"Obviously a player like Bevan is important, but we've got to get on with it, and we've got a squad good enough to get on with it."

The former Parramatta outside back was sensational last season and played a crucial role in guiding Wigan to the League Leaders’ Shield and into the Grand Final decider.