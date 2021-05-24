Adrian Lam provides Bevan French injury update
Wigan should discover today the full extent of Bevan French’s leg injury.
The Australian full-back hobbled off in Saturday’s 17-16 victory at Salford – a match which saw 400 Warriors fans watch their first live game in more than a year.
French was yesterday checked by the Warriors’ medical staff at Robin Park.
And coach Adrian Lam confirmed the 25-year-old has a “lower hamstring tear”.
He will undergo a scan today (Monday) to reveal the severity of the injury, which will then give him and Wigan’s coaching staff a likely recovery timeframe.
A spell on the sidelines seems inevitable, starting with Saturday’s trip to Catalans.
In his absence Zak Hardaker is set to revert back to his preferred role at full-back for the trip to France, having started the last two matches on the wing.
Lam will be hoping Willie Isa – who has filled in at centre this season – returns from a calf problem to ease his backline worries.
Oliver Gildart is also nearing a return from a troublesome groin problem, having not played this year.
The only outside backs not currently in his side are youngsters Sam Halsall and Umyla Hanley.