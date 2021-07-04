Adrian Lam puzzled by sin-bins in Wigan Warriors' 24-6 defeat at St Helens

Wigan coach Adrian Lam

Kai Pearce-Paul was shown a yellow card for a late challenge on kicker Lachlan Coote in the first-half. Referee James Child could be heard telling the captains it was because he hadn't tried to wrap his arms around the Saints player.

Willie Isa soon followed, reducing Wigan to 11 players for a spell in the second-half.

The sinbinning of Pearce-Paul was criticised by some players on social media including ex-Warrior Sam Tomkins.

Lam said: "I don't understand it at all.

"I'm really frustrated, there was nothing illegal at all. I'll get some clarification on it because I didn't see anything wrong with that."

Asked about the Isa yellow-card, for a dangerous tackle on Jack Welsby, Lam continued: "I'll have to have a closer look at that, I didn't think there was any intent, and playing Saints with two men off isn't the best thing.

"Let's not be sinbinning players for the sake of it, we want to see a fair competition. I didn't see anything Illegal about those two actions at all.