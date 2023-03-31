News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
16 minutes ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
23 minutes ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 hour ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday

Adrian Lam reflects on Leigh Leopards' defeat to Wigan Warriors- and states the video ref should've been used for Bevan French's try

Adrian Lam says there were a number of frustrating moments in Leigh Leopards’ defeat to Wigan Warriors.

By Amos Wynn
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

Jai Field and Abbas Miski were among the scorers for Matty Peet’s side, with the pair going over for braces.

Wigan’s first try of the evening came from Bevan French, but Lam believes a check from the video referee would’ve seen it disallowed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We got the start we wanted but a couple of lucky bounces from kicks down their left side got them a few repeat sets, and that was a bit frustrating,” he said.

Adrian Lam
Adrian Lam
Adrian Lam
Most Popular

“We didn’t defend the first try.

“I was a bit frustrated with that because it was definitely a lead outside our three defender, which if it had gone up to a video it would’ve been disallowed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I knew we needed to keep their first try away for as long as we could for a chance but they awarded that without going up to the video ref.

“From where I was sitting it was definitely a no try.

“I don’t know why they didn’t use the video ref when it’s there, but that’s not the reason we lost.

“When you’re playing teams like Wigan you’ve got to get those lucky moments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Matty Peet pleased with Wigan Warriors' performed in the victory over Leigh Leop...

“It was hard to watch the last 20 minutes, there were four tries from kicks I believe.

“Smith’s kicking game played a big part in the result tonight, but with the speed Bevan (French) and Jai (Field) have got, they are always going to cause trouble.

“The first try in the second half broke our back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a big turning point.

“Apart from that we didn’t really build pressure through our attack on the tryline.

“You don’t get many chances against this type of team, and we got down there, we made three errors with the ball.

“We haven't done that for the last month so that really hurt us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That’s going to help us tonight- just understanding where we need to be.

“As part of this journey for us, there’s different levels of improvement and understanding.

“If we’re aspiring to be top four then that’s the level we need to play at for 80 minutes.”

Adrian LamBevan FrenchWigan