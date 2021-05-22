Adrian Lam speaks about Bevan French injury during Wigan Warriors' win at Salford Red Devils
Wigan suffered an injury scare when Bevan French hobbled off in their game at Salford.
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 3:44 pm
The electric full-back was injured on the half-hour mark under a heavy tackle as he looked to make a break down the touchline.
He seemed to contemplate playing on before being guided down the tunnel by Wigan's medical team.
Coach Adrian Lam said: “It looks like lower hamstring strain though I’m not sure what level. That will be get checked tomorrow and we’ll get some clarity on the damage.”
Wigan trailed 14-10 at half-time but clawed their way back to win 17-16, with Jackson Hastings striking the decisive drop goal.
Around 400 Wigan fans were at the AJ Bell Stadium for their first live game in more than a year.