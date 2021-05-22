Adrian Lam speaks about Bevan French injury during Wigan Warriors' win at Salford Red Devils

Bevan French

The electric full-back was injured on the half-hour mark under a heavy tackle as he looked to make a break down the touchline.

He seemed to contemplate playing on before being guided down the tunnel by Wigan's medical team.

Coach Adrian Lam said: “It looks like lower hamstring strain though I’m not sure what level. That will be get checked tomorrow and we’ll get some clarity on the damage.”

Wigan trailed 14-10 at half-time but clawed their way back to win 17-16, with Jackson Hastings striking the decisive drop goal.