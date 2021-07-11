Adrian Lam's reaction after Wigan Warriors' 16-12 victory against Huddersfield Giants

Harry Smith celebrates his try which put Wigan in front

It was the Warriors' first victory since beating Salford 17-16 in May, ending a run of five successive losses.

They were once again slow out of the blocks, trailing 12-0 early on, but worked their way back through tries from Liam Marshall before half-time and Mitch Clark and Harry Smith after the break.

"I was frustrated watching the game, we had a good start and against the run of play they scored two tries and I thought, 'Here we go again'," said Lam.

"But I was really pleased for the players to show the character and get the win at the end.

"There were certain moments in the game that I was frustrated, and it reflects where we're at as a team - we could have iced different areas.

"But when you've not had a win for a while that lacks of confidence creeps into your mentality.

"This is a stepping stone, it was a tough win and we can build some blocks from this going forward.

"From this the confidence should grow."

Lam reported no fresh injury concerns and will welcome back Ethan Havard (ban) and Ollie Partington (head injury) in time for another meeting with the Giants on Friday.

With little time to work with the side on the training pitch before then, he wants them to brush up on their finishing.

"I just want us to be better with our execution," said the coach. "I know when I watch the game back there'll be 10 chances where we should have scored.

"We score half of those, or a third of those, it's a different game."

Giants, who had a long list of absentees, have now lost five successive games.

Coach Ian Watson said: "I thought we were really brave, in the first half we weathered a big storm and posted some points.

"In the second half we lost a bit of momentum, we worked really hard for each other. It was a massive positive for the group, given what we're dealing with at the moment (with injuries)."