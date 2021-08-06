Adrian Lam's reaction after Wigan Warriors' 16-6 victory against Salford Red Devils

Jake Bibby on the attack

In front of 9,431 fans, Wigan trailed 6-4 at half-time but four Harry Smith goals and a Sam Powell try secured their fifth straight win in their last six matches.

"I knew it was going to be a tough game, just because we had seven different players coming into the team. With that comes clunkiness," said Lam.

"I was a bit frustrated at half-time, we corrected a few things and were quite sharp with the chat, and we were simple and clinical.

"When you've so many players coming in, it was about simplifying it a bit, playing more direct."

Among the highlights, Australian recruit Jai Field made his long-awaited return from injury and retiring Dom Manfredi was given an emotional farewell.

And within a scrappy display, there were some notable contributions particularly from John Bateman, the returning Zak Hardaker and Hastings, when he switched to halfback.

Lam said: "We're just building John's game-time back up but it's good to see him playing like John Bateman.

"Jai is coming back from a very serious injury, he looked a bit tentative - the plan was to only play 40 minutes, and he did a couple of nice touches and I'm glad he's got that in the bank."

Ex-Warrior Joe Burgess scored Salford's only try.

Coach Richard Marshall said their indiscipline in the second-half proved too costly. He said: "We'd done a lot of work in the first half, we took our opportunities and nailed the game plan, but it was the story of our season and it's an area we have to address.

"We need to be a smarter team, but we can't question our effort."