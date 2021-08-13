Adrian Lam's reaction after Wigan Warriors' 26-14 loss at Hull KR

Jake Bibby goes over for Wigan's first try

The Wigan coach was disappointed at his side's relapse as they leaked five tries in a game they never led.

A shocking start saw Wigan fall 16-0 behind early on. They battled back with three tries of their own to make it 16-14 at the break, Jake Bibby and Liam Marshall's second both stylish, aerial finishes.

The Warriors, though, failed to add any more points after the break and a quickfire double saw the Robins claim their second win against Lam's side this season.

"There was plenty of effort, but it was a disaster of a start to give them a 16 point start," said Lam. "We started the second half okay but too many dumb penalties and dumb mistakes hurt us - a 'six again' on tackle four, a high shot on tackle five... that's the crap we don't need.

"That's the stuff that's hurting us. I was really frustrated and I had a really sharp conversation at full-time about it.

"We're trying to be a top-four team and we understand what we need to do to get better, we believe in who we are, but we're losing big moments in the game. We're our own worst enemy.

"Some of our individuals weren't there physically, we missed too many key moments, which isn't us.

"We let 26 points in, and that's not what we're about, it's not our DNA."

It leaves Wigan with areas to patch up before they welcome champions St Helens to the DW Stadium next Friday.

Lam said: "I know it's a massive derby for us but we have to get through what unfolded here first. I'm disappointed, it's not who we've been for the last six weeks, and so I want to get to the bottom of that first and take accountability for that."

He admits the early loss of Sam Powell "didn't do us any favours" but didn't use it as an excuse, saying he hopes the No.9 will be cleared to face Saints next week.