Adrian Lam's reaction to Wigan Warriors' 30-16 win at Leigh Centurions

A limited crowd was allowed at Leigh

The sides were level 16-16 at the break but Wigan stepped up a gear in the second half to pile on three unanswered tries to condemn Leigh to their sixth straight loss of 2021.

Liam Farrell swept over for one and Jake Bibby grabbed a quickfire double to take his tally to eight in Super League this season.

Earlier, Wigan had gone 10-0 down early in the game before working their way into the contest as they rebounded from being knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Hull FC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Physically yeah, defensively we responded really well," Lam said.

"I thought the way we started was probably a little bit of a hangover from the Challenge Cup. It was a 10-day turnaround, there were a lot of errors and that part was of concern.

"But in the second half we held them to nil which is back to where we want to be.

"I thought our middles were better today, our bench was awesome.

"We brought Mitch Clark on at a time when the game was in the balance, and his first carry, he turned it. I was really proud of him for that. He hasn't played all year and he's been doing everything right and training."

The match was played in front of fans for the first time since mid-March last year.

Lam admitted the atmosphere at the Leigh Sports Village was impressive and believes it will be an asset for the Centurions.

"Whoever comes here, any Super League team for the rest of the year, it's going to be a real tough battle for them because the crowd gets right behind them," he said.

"It sounded like it was full at times. I can imagine them getting on a roll and it being a really tough day for teams.

"I'm glad we've come here and got the two points."