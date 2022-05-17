Andy Gregory says Maurice Lindsay's vision made other clubs jealous of Wigan's success

The former Warriors chairman, who played a huge part in the club’s success during his time in the role, has passed away at the age of 81.

Gregory says Lindsay looked after everyone at the club, and kept his word once he made a promise.

He said: “He got the best squad in a long long time when we were all together, and he kept everyone happy.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Gregory says Maurice Lindsay's vision made other teams jealous of Wigan

“I’ve got great memories of him, not just at Central Park but at Wembley, because he always came up to me saying: ‘Andy, you are looking well.’

“He has to be the best chairman who signed me because he looked after us all.

"He was one step ahead of any other chairman in the game at the time and he proved it with the success he had.

“A lot of teams were jealous of what Wigan were achieving, which made Maurice and the players more determined to carry on winning. He carried on buying all the top players because everyone came to Wigan. He had the vision of the people he wanted.

“When I was leaving Widnes I wanted to go to Wigan. Full credit to him, Maurice rang me up to say Widnes were going to sell me to anyone but Wigan, so he made a promise to me.

“He said: ‘Andy, get yourself back playing. I’m sorry that you’re not coming, like you are, but you will be here one day.’