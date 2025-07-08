The Arise Sir Billy Boston celebration book

A book to celebrate the legacy of Sir Billy Boston, the Wigan Warriors icon who became rugby league’s first knight, will be available to purchase from Friday.

Put together by Keith Sutch and Dave Swanton, the book - Arise Sir Billy Boston - includes every single game of Boston’s incredible career, which included a staggering 51 hat-tricks.

The Welshman became an icon in Wigan, having scored 478 tries in 488 appearances for the Cherry and Whites, becoming one of the greatest players British rugby league has ever seen.

From the story of Sir Billy’s life from Tiger Bay to Central Park to never-before-seen pictures, the Arise Sir Billy Boston book has it all, including testimonials from Mike Danson, Ian Lenagan, Professor Chris Brookes, Kris Radlinski, Matt Peet, Jim Mills and Phil Wilkinson.

Paying tribute to Sir Billy, Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski wrote in the book: “Growing up in Wigan, I was immersed in the stories of a legend whose name resonated through the generations: Billy Boston.

“Though I never had the chance to witness his brilliance firsthand, his legacy was palpable in every conversation.

"To those who did watch him, Billy wasn’t just a player; he was the strongest, most electrifying winger ever to grace the game, a force of nature who embodied greatness.

"In Wigan, he wasn’t just a player; he was a hero, a true icon whose impact transcended the pitch. He was the first real symbol of superstar status for our town, a name spoken with reverence by both men and women.

“As the years passed and I found myself in a position to know him personally, I saw Billy for what he truly was, a towering figure on the field, yet humbly soft-spoken off it, never fully aware of the profound effect he had on others.

"I remember the day, after knowing him for a few years, when I was with my dad and Billy casually greeted me with, “How are you, Kris?” My dad was taken aback, amazed that someone of Billy’s stature would know my name.

"Billy Boston was a pioneer, not only in rugby but in breaking down the barriers of race and colour. He did what he felt was right, and in doing so, changed the game and inspired generations, like most of the important people in history have done.

"A knighthood for Billy is a fitting recognition of his legacy, but in truth, it’s not necessary. For those of us who have known him, he has always been treated like royalty - because, in every sense, he is.

"A phenomenal rugby player with a heart and soul that matched his on-field brilliance. Alongside his beloved wife, Joan, Billy will continue to be cherished and admired by all whose lives he has touched."

The book, which took six weeks to put together, will be available to purchase from the Wigan Warriors Club Shop for just £10 at Friday evening’s clash with Huddersfield Giants at the Brick Community Stadium, with the Warriors enjoying a planned celebration of Sir Billy’s knighthood. The book can also be purchased by mail order from the club shop.