Kevin Walters has been appointed as the new Australia head coach

Australia have confirmed the appointment of Kevin Walters as the new Kangaroos head coach for this autumn’s Rugby League Ashes series against England.

Walters succeeds Mal Meninga, who vacated his role earlier this year when he was appointed as the head coach of Perth Bears, who will join the NRL in 2027.

Walters will take charge of the Kangaroos in this autumn’s Ashes series in England, with three Test matches being held at Wembley Stadium, Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium and Headingley.

The 57-year-old played 291 matches throughout his first-grade career with Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos, winning six Premierships throughout his playing career.

Walters made 20 appearances in the State of Origin arena for Queensland, as well as winning 11 caps for Australia, being part of the 1990 and 1994 Kangaroo Tours.

“It is truly an honour and a privilege to be able to coach the Kangaroos on such a stage,” said Walters.

“Playing on a Kangaroos Tour was always a pinnacle as a player, so to be able to lead the best of the best in this environment is very humbling and obviously very exciting.

“This series will be an important step for the growth of international rugby league and for the Kangaroos. I can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, the Australian Rugby League Commission have also extended the tenure of current Jillaroos coach Jess Skinner through to the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

“The Commission is very pleased to confirm Kevin Walters as the Kangaroos coach for this historic series,” ARLC chairman Peter V’landys said.

“As Kangaroo number 612, Walters is very well placed to lead the national team on a historic tour to the UK.

“Kevin has played for the Kangaroos, had a successful coaching career with Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Maroons, and will bring that expertise into the national team for the Ashes.

“Kevin has toured with the Kangaroos as a player, was a leader as a player and as a coach. His coaching pedigree is a natural fit for the national team.

“Jess Skinner had significant success in her first outing as Jillaroos coach in Las Vegas earlier this year.

"Jess has progressed through the coaching pathways and is a fantastic choice to lead Australia’s most prolific national women’s team until the end of the World Cup.”