Australian rugby league legend and father of a former Wigan Warriors coach dies at the age of 82
Australian rugby league legend Johnny Raper has died at the age of 82 after a battle with dementia
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 1:00 pm
The eight-time Premiership winner was the father of former Wigan Warriors coach Stuart Raper.
During his playing career, he featured in 39 tests for the Kangeroos and captained the side to World Cup victory in 1968.
He was named as NSWRL player of the year during his time with St George Dragons.
On Twitter his former club described him as “One of the greatest to ever play the game.”
