Australian rugby league legend and father of a former Wigan Warriors coach dies at the age of 82

The eight-time Premiership winner was the father of former Wigan Warriors coach Stuart Raper.

During his playing career, he featured in 39 tests for the Kangeroos and captained the side to World Cup victory in 1968.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnny Raper

He was named as NSWRL player of the year during his time with St George Dragons.

On Twitter his former club described him as “One of the greatest to ever play the game.”

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.