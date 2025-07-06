Emily Veivers celebrates her try at Wembley with her Wigan Warriors teammates

Let’s rewind a month. Emily Veivers is working in Denis Betts’ cafe during the week whilst preparing to walk out for Wigan Warriors under the famous Wembley arch.

The 24-year-old has one of the most fascinating backstories you are likely to come across in rugby league. She was born and raised in Australia and plays internationally for Papua New Guinea, qualifying to represent the Orchids through her mother, who hails from Port Moresby, just a couple of streets away from the Santos National Football Stadium, where PNG’s men and women play the majority of their Test matches.

Veivers was approached by Warriors Women coach Betts ahead of this year, and she decided to make the brave move across to the other side of the world.

The Queenslander made an instant impact on her arrival at Wigan, both on and off the pitch, helping the Warriors reach the Women’s Challenge Cup final for the very first time. It was one helluva rollercoaster on June 7 for Veivers, who scored from a fine individual play before being forced to leave the action with a broken arm in the historic 42-6 victory over St Helens, which has sidelined her for around three months.

“It was actually unreal (the whole Wembley experience), and it was really emotional,” said Veivers. “I think just because of how hard the women work for each other off the field, it’s just a close-knit team, so I think that’s why it meant even more, but the whole experience itself was unreal.

"I didn’t actually realise how big the Challenge Cup is before I got over here, but the girls were saying it’s the game of the year.

"I knew there was something wrong with my arm, but I was trying to tell myself it was a dead arm, I was like ‘come on, get up’ and was taking deep breaths, but I knew when I couldn’t lift my arm that something was wrong.

"If you saw me celebrating on the Saturday night, you wouldn’t even know my arm was broken! When I saw the X-ray the next day, I was so shocked, I just didn’t think it was that bad, and when I saw the X-ray, I thought ‘wow, I did alright’ all things considered.

"They gave me a green whistle the next day, which is just something that helps take the pain away, to pull the shirt off. I’ve recently washed it, finally, and I’m going to get it framed, definitely.”

Veivers is popular amongst her Wigan teammates, but even more supported back home, too, with all her family and friends cheering her on in front of the TV in Australia whilst she graced the hallowed Wembley turf.

"They were all watching the Challenge Cup final,” Veivers continued. “There were about 12 of my family in my lounge room back home, all cheering us on. It was so good, I love my family, they are coming over here soon, actually.

"My family are like my biggest supporters, I’m so grateful and so lucky to have them, my family and friends are so supportive. I reckon if I were back home, I’d have filled the whole of Wembley with my friends and family! My mum was a bit upset she couldn’t be with me at the time with my arm, so it is tough, but it is what it is now."

Veivers combines her playing duties with the Warriors whilst working in a cafe - Newburgh Post Office and Coffee Shop - which is owned by her head coach, Betts!

“The first thing Denis said to me when I came off the pitch at Wembley with my arm was ‘do you reckon you’ll still be able to work on Monday?’ He is the worst,” Veivers joked. “He was just upset because he had to work instead of me, I reckon...”

So, when is Veivers aiming to return to help the Warriors in their quest to reach their first Women’s Super League Grand Final since 2018?

"I’m hoping to get back for at least the last four rounds, end of August, I think,” Veivers replied. “The girls can do all the hard yards to get into the finals, and I’ll just come in for the end bit!”

Veivers hasn’t made a firm decision yet on her future beyond this season, but she has dropped a hint that she may extend her time with the Cherry and Whites into 2026.

"Denis asked me the other day, ‘so, when are you coming back?’ and I was like ‘When do you want me back?’” Veivers smiled.

"I don’t know 100 per cent yet, but it’s looking pretty likely I will re-sign. I can’t see why not, I love it here, I want to go back-to-back at Wembley."

It is looking like a busy end to the year for Veivers, who will fly back home at the end of the Women’s Super League campaign to represent her beloved Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Championships.

"The Pacific Champs are at the end of the year,” Veivers added. “It’s straight after the Grand Final, so if we make it to the Grand Final, I’d pretty much have to get on the next flight home.

“They have the Prime Minister’s XIII, and then we play the Pacific Champs. We were in the Pacific Champs last year, but we got knocked out, so we’re in the Pacific Bowl this year with the likes of Tonga, Fiji and the Cook Islands.”