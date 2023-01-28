Barrow Raiders V Wigan Warriors preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's pre-season game
Wigan Warriors take on Barrow Raiders in their second pre-season outing (K.O. 3pm).
A young squad made up of academy and reserves players overcame Whitehaven 22-14 at the weekend in the club’s first warm-up match.
The Warriors head back to Cumbria on Sunday afternoon, with a tough test at Craven Park awaiting them.
Who will be in action for Wigan?
Some of the players who featured against Whitehaven will be involved again this weekend, with both academy and reserves players set to be in the squad.
This should include the likes of Junior Nsemba and Harvie Hill, who both impressed at the Recreation Ground.
A number of first team players are also due to get their first outing of 2023, but fans will have to wait until Sam Powell’s testimonial game against Salford Red Devils to see the full senior squad in action.
Meanwhile, reserves coach John Winder is set to take charge of the team for this weekend’s trip to Cumbria.
The opposition
Barrow finished fourth in the Championship table last season, picking up 37 points in 27 games.
In total they won 18, drew one and lost eight during the regular season.
Their season came to an end in the play-off eliminators, as they were defeated 18-8 by Batley Bulldogs at Craven Park.
Meanwhile, in the Challenge Cup they reached the sixth round, before they were defeated 30-16 by Huddersfield Giants.
Their squad features ex-Wigan scrum-half Jarrod Sammut, who spent a year at the DW Stadium back in 2019.
The coach
Paul Crarey has a strong connection with Barrow.
As a player, he spent eight years with the club, while also enjoying two spells as head coach.
He started his most recent stint at Craven Park in 2014 and has been recognised for the work he has done with the Cumbrian club.
Last season, he was named Championship Coach of the Year after the club’s play-off finish.
Previous meeting
The last meeting between Wigan and Barrow came back in 2019, when the two drew 18-18 in a warm-up match that was played in awful conditions.
Final Thoughts
After a good test against Whitehaven last week, this is set to take things up another level for Wigan.
It will be another good opportunity for some of the younger players to pick up vital experience.