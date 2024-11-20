Battle of the Borough to open 2025 Super League season as Wigan Warriors confirm first home and away fixtures

By Josh McAllister
Published 20th Nov 2024, 19:55 GMT
Wigan Warriors will host local rivals Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium to open the 2025 Super League campaign on Thursday, February 13.

The reigning champions will open the new campaign live on Sky Sports with an 8:00pm kick-off, with the first two rounds confirmed ahead of Thursday morning’s full fixture announcement.

Wigan will then travel to the MKM Stadium to play Hull FC in Round 2 on Friday, February 21, 8:00pm kick-off.

Wigan Warriors will host Leigh Leopards in the opening game of the 2025 Super League campaign

Rivals Round will see the Warriors do battle with St Helens on Good Friday (April 18), this year at the Brick Community Stadium with a 3:00pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Matt Peet’s side will face Warrington Wolves at next year’s Super League Magic Weekend, with a return to Newcastle’s St James’ Park on the first May Bank Holiday weekend from 3-4 May.

Full 2025 Betfred Super League fixture will be announced at 8am on Thursday.

