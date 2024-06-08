Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors prop forward Mike Cooper was sent to the sin-bin for head contact on Josh Thewlis in the opening minutes of the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

The England international was named for only his third start of the year, but was penalised for dangerous contact on Thewlis in just the second minute.

Covering the game on the BBC, duo Jonathan Davies and Brian Noble were in disbelief of the decision.

Former dual-code international Davies said: “He’s got a swinging right arm, but he (Thewlis) is going down.

“It’s a harsh penalty…”

As the replays continued and a decision was made by the officials, with Chris Kendall on the field and Liam Moore the video referee, Davies continued: “I can’t believe this is happening, I think they’re going to sin-bin him.

"That’s ridiculous. We’re all about player safety, but sometimes you have rugby collisions.”