BBC pundits and former stars in disbelief over Mike Cooper sin-bin in opening minutes of Challenge Cup Final
and live on Freeview channel 276
The England international was named for only his third start of the year, but was penalised for dangerous contact on Thewlis in just the second minute.
Covering the game on the BBC, duo Jonathan Davies and Brian Noble were in disbelief of the decision.
Former dual-code international Davies said: “He’s got a swinging right arm, but he (Thewlis) is going down.
“It’s a harsh penalty…”
As the replays continued and a decision was made by the officials, with Chris Kendall on the field and Liam Moore the video referee, Davies continued: “I can’t believe this is happening, I think they’re going to sin-bin him.
"That’s ridiculous. We’re all about player safety, but sometimes you have rugby collisions.”
Warrington full-back Matt Dufty joined Cooper in the sin-bin just minutes later for a shot on Wigan’s Liam Marshall.
