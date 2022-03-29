The 26-year-old hasn’t played for the club since last June, when he returned to Australia after suffering a season ending injury, before remaining there on compassionate leave.

He comes into the squad alongside Iain Thornley and Brad Singleton.

Thornley has been out of action since picking up an injury in the opening game of the season against Hull KR at Craven Park.

Bevan French has been named in the Wigan Warriors squad for the first time this season

Meanwhile, Singleton returns after completing his two-match ban, which he received after the defeat to Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Thomas Leuluai isn’t included, after receiving a one match penalty notice following last week’s game against Salford, while Kai Pearce-Paul is out of action after picking up an injury in that game.

Sam Halsall is the third player to drop out of the squad.

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Zak Hardaker

Iain Thornley

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski