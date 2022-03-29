Bevan French and Iain Thornley back in contention for Wigan Warriors as Matty Peet names his 21-man squad for Thursday's game against Hull FC
Bevan French has been named in Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad for their Super League game against Hull FC on Thursday night.
The 26-year-old hasn’t played for the club since last June, when he returned to Australia after suffering a season ending injury, before remaining there on compassionate leave.
He comes into the squad alongside Iain Thornley and Brad Singleton.
Thornley has been out of action since picking up an injury in the opening game of the season against Hull KR at Craven Park.
Meanwhile, Singleton returns after completing his two-match ban, which he received after the defeat to Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.
Thomas Leuluai isn’t included, after receiving a one match penalty notice following last week’s game against Salford, while Kai Pearce-Paul is out of action after picking up an injury in that game.
Sam Halsall is the third player to drop out of the squad.