Bevan French in contention to make return from injury after inclusion in Wigan Warriors 21-man squad
The 28-year-old suffered the blow in the lead-up to the derby against St Helens in Super League Round 17 at The Brick Community Stadium, and has missed seven games since.
The playmaker is in contention to make his return this weekend in Perpignan against Catalans Dragons, with Matt Peet’s squad to travel on Friday.
Influential loose forward Kaide Ellis returns after serving his one-match suspension, and could make his 100th career appearance this weekend.
England half-back Harry Smith will serve the last of his three-game ban.
Academy youngster Kian McDermott retains his spot in the 21-man squad, while Noah Hodkinson and Nathan Lowe drop out.
Wigan 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Havard, Byrne, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupre, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Douglas, Farrimond, McDermott.
