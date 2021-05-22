Bevan French injured in Wigan Warriors' game at Salford Red Devils

Bevan French

The electric full-back was injured on the half-hour mark under a heavy tackle as he looked to make a break down the touchline.

He seemed to contemplate playing on before being guided down the tunnel by Wigan's medical team. Wigan were trailing 14-10 at half-time.

Each side scored two tries - Harvey Livett and Jack Wells for the hosts, Brad Singleton and Liam Farrell responding - but Livett's three goals, to Harry Smith's one, split the sides.