Bevan French injured in Wigan Warriors' game at Salford Red Devils
Bevan French hobbled off in Wigan's game at Salford.
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 1:45 pm
Updated
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 1:46 pm
The electric full-back was injured on the half-hour mark under a heavy tackle as he looked to make a break down the touchline.
He seemed to contemplate playing on before being guided down the tunnel by Wigan's medical team. Wigan were trailing 14-10 at half-time.
Each side scored two tries - Harvey Livett and Jack Wells for the hosts, Brad Singleton and Liam Farrell responding - but Livett's three goals, to Harry Smith's one, split the sides.
Around 400 Wigan fans are at the AJ Bell Stadium for their first live game in more than a year.